That One Time Lady Gaga Performed In Her Undies

Lady Gaga talked about that one time she performed in her undies in a new interview in Elle magazine‘s November issue.

She says it was a “Sorry, Mom and Dad” moment years ago when she was a starving artist in New York. She was performing at a jazz before before she hit it big when she was confronted with an obnoxious crowd of frat boys who wouldn’t be quiet. To get their attention, she decided to strip down to her underwear and keep singing.

That turned out to be a turning point in helping her understand how to fully command an audience.

