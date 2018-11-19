That “Office” Reunion Happened…Sort of

Everyone and their mother is dying for a reboot of “The Office” but the only person holding this back from happening is Steve Carell!

He played Michael Scott, the manager. When Steve hosted SNL over the weekend, the cast thought, what better way to put pressure on Steve, than to crash his opening SNL monologue. And that is exactly what they did!

Four former members of the show, including even his wife Nancy, Jenna Fischer, Ellie Kemper, and Ed Helms were in the audience. Every other second, another member just popped up from the audience begging him to do the reboot of the show!

In response to their pleads, he responded, ““It was a great experience, I love all of those people, but I don’t think it’s the best idea. I think we should just leave it alone.”

Carell was totally being put on the spot! He’s got his former cast and Kenan Thompson pressuring him. He tried to explain why it was not gonna work by telling SNL’s Kenan Thompson, “It would be like if they wanted you to reboot ‘Kenan & Kel.’”

“That would be an honor,” Thompson replied.

Even cast members that weren’t there shared their approval for the reboot on social media.

Currently wearing a gray turtleneck and holding a cat… so yes. I’m ready. https://t.co/kitMqVejO8 — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) November 18, 2018

Whoops, maybe you did not expect that reply Steve. Kemper told Steve that she “needed that money” and Helms put an emphasis on how much money the show would make. Helms also added that Steve would not need to do those sad movies anymore. Ouch!

Jenna Fischer came in hot asking Carell if he remembered the “last words Pam secretly whispered to Michael on “The Office.” She said,“Steve don’t be a di*k, do the reboot. Let’s just do the damn thing!”

If all of this pressure was not enough, his own WIFE AND KIDS even want him to do the show!! His wife, Nancy Carell, who appeared on “The Office,” in Season 2 as his realtor, and his children were also in the audience. His wife stood up in the crowd and told him, “We don’t really need you to hang around anymore. We’re good.”

Steve got the audience so worked up by asking if a reunion is what they really wanted, so naturally loud screams were drawn, but he left everyone with a cliff hanger. No answer was given.