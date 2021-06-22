That BSB Versus ‘NSync Boy Band Beef Back In The Day Was Started By The Guy That Formed Both Groups

So remember back in the day at the height of popularity, there was a boy band feud that seemed to play out in the media between the Backstreet Boys and ‘NSync. But it was all actually started by the guy who formed both groups, Ron Pearlman.
He assembled BSB first after chartering a plane for NKOTB and discovering how much money music stars could make. So he used $3 million to host a talent competition and found the guys that would make up Backstreet Boys in 1993. They spent 3 or 4 years in Europe building a name before hitting it big in the U.S. in 1997. But what they didn’t know what that Pearlman, manager Johnny Wright and co-manager Donna Wright had quietly started working with another boy band (‘Nsync). So their biggest problem was really with feeling betrayed that they weren’t the only ones Pearlman was invested in. Kevin Richardson recalled Pearlman breaking the news of his new band to him in 1995 when he showed him a VHS recording of the rival group performing. “It was almost like a betrayal,” Richardson said. “When we started out, we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re a team. We’re gonna take over the world. There’s nobody like us,'” he continued. “Then you find out, ‘Well, actually there is somebody like you.'”
As for ‘NSync, because BSB was so successful first, they felt that BSB was Pearlman’s priority. Pearlman was just concerned with building a boy band monopoly.
