“That ’70s Show” Is Spinning Off “That ’90s Show”

That ’70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Red and Kitty Forman on the popular Fox sitcom, are officially returning to their roles for a spin-off series at Netflix called That 90’s Show.
The recently ordered 10-episode season will see Red and Kitty in the year 1995 in Wisconsin. Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna (played on That ’70s Show by Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.
Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are behind this one too. No word if any of the other original cast will reprise their roles . Fox had previously tried its hand at a spin-off with That ’80s Show, which was set in 1984 but never really crossed paths with That ’70s Show. It only ran for one season in 2002.
