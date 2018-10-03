Thanksgiving Store Closures List is Getting Longer and Longer

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, giving thanks and getting fat. And this year, it will be about NOT getting started on the Black Friday deals.
The list of stores that are opting to remain closed on Thanksgiving is getting longer and longer every year. It wasn’t that long ago when stores experimented with opening at 6pm on Thanksgiving to give shoppers a head start on the Black Friday deals. No big shocker here, it blew up. So more and more stores began opening on Thanksgiving.
A couple years ago, employees began speaking out about being open and working on Thanksgiving. After all, it’s a time to give thanks, not to buy TVs. So stores listened and began keeping the doors locked until Friday. The list of stores doing that got a little longer this year.
Here is every store that will remain closed on Thanksgiving.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Ace Hardware
American Girl
AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
Barnes & Noble
Burlington
Christopher & Banks
Costco
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
Dressbarn (majority of stores)
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Stores
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot & OfficeMax
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Sam’s Club
Staples
Stein Mart
TJ Maxx
Von Maur
You can get a complete list along with a list of stores that are predicted to be OPEN on Thanksgiving HERE.