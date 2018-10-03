Thanksgiving Store Closures List is Getting Longer and Longer

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, giving thanks and getting fat. And this year, it will be about NOT getting started on the Black Friday deals.

The list of stores that are opting to remain closed on Thanksgiving is getting longer and longer every year. It wasn’t that long ago when stores experimented with opening at 6pm on Thanksgiving to give shoppers a head start on the Black Friday deals. No big shocker here, it blew up. So more and more stores began opening on Thanksgiving.

A couple years ago, employees began speaking out about being open and working on Thanksgiving. After all, it’s a time to give thanks, not to buy TVs. So stores listened and began keeping the doors locked until Friday. The list of stores doing that got a little longer this year.

Here is every store that will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

American Girl

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Barnes & Noble

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

Dressbarn (majority of stores)

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Sam’s Club

Staples

Stein Mart

TJ Maxx

Von Maur

You can get a complete list along with a list of stores that are predicted to be OPEN on Thanksgiving HERE.