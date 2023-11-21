Thanksgiving Google Trends

It’s Thanksgiving week, and chances are you’ve already been Googling a LOT of holiday-related stuff like, “how to make Thanksgiving food” or “how to un-invite Uncle Rick without him getting mad?” El oh el! Google Trends has released some data on what people have been Googling so far, and here are a few highlights:

Potato Dishes

A lot of people want recipes for potato dishes, but some things are more popular in certain states, compared to others. Many states like: Au gratin potatoes, cheesy potatoes, mashed or SMASHED potatoes, various potato soups (Indiana), and baked potatoes. And then there’s the SPECIAL states: California is looking for potato tacos? Maine is Googling potato donuts, Georgia is cooking the Irish dish colcannon, which is usually potatoes and cabbage, and Tennessee is planning on whipping up some POTATO CANDY.

Pies

Pies are also a common Google search. Many states are looking for the normal varieties . . . like cherry, apple, pumpkin, pecan, and sweet potato pie. We can get behind Kentucky and Indiana’s love for peanut butter pies! And then there’s the SPECIAL states: Oregon is looking for tamale pie? Pennsylvania has shoofly pie on the menu, Louisiana is making Mississippi mud pie, and Nebraska is REALLY mixing things up with FRITO CHILI PIE?

Here to chime in on the superior pie debate 🥧 pic.twitter.com/Uzbkzedf0X — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 20, 2023

Top Questions

The top questions people are asking Google include:

– “How many pounds of potatoes, per person, for Thanksgiving?”

– “When to thaw turkey for Thanksgiving?”

– “Why do we eat turkey on Thanksgiving?”