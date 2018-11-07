“Thank U, Next” Is Getting the Pop Culture Meme Treatment, and We’re Laughing Hard at These

The internet seems pretty  grateful for Ariana Grande’s new song “Thank U, Next.”

The self-love anthem has shaken charts and definitely her fans’ hearts ever since its drop, so is it really a surprise that the memes started rolling in almost immediately?

Grande’s track begins by thanking her exes by name (don’t worry, they had a heads up) for the lessons each relationship taught her.

“One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain . . .” she sings. Fans snatched up these three lines and ran with them, giving the heartfelt words a type of pop culture treatment only the depths of the internet can provide.

Check out a few of our favorites below; these lyrics take on a whole new meaning when they’re applied to Michael Scott’s love life!

 

one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) on

And of course Wendy’s joined in on the fun!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Best Deal Ever! Drink All the Wendy’s Frostys You Want for $2 Ariana Grande- breathin Practice Safe Sipping With This New Wine Condom Shawn Mendes – “Youth” Ft. Khalid Ariana Grande is Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year James Corden & Snow Patrol Duet “What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?” During Rehearsal
Comments