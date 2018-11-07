“Thank U, Next” Is Getting the Pop Culture Meme Treatment, and We’re Laughing Hard at These

The internet seems pretty grateful for Ariana Grande’s new song “Thank U, Next.”

The self-love anthem has shaken charts and definitely her fans’ hearts ever since its drop, so is it really a surprise that the memes started rolling in almost immediately?

Grande’s track begins by thanking her exes by name (don’t worry, they had a heads up) for the lessons each relationship taught her.

“One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain . . .” she sings. Fans snatched up these three lines and ran with them, giving the heartfelt words a type of pop culture treatment only the depths of the internet can provide.

Check out a few of our favorites below; these lyrics take on a whole new meaning when they’re applied to Michael Scott’s love life!

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/yOJYuPobkf — The Office (@theofficenbc) November 5, 2018

One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/7i8L1NsshI — Y♀ (@PrincesseY_) November 6, 2018

One taught him love, one taught him patience, one taught him pain. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/qLjKTpyY1Q — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) November 5, 2018

And of course Wendy’s joined in on the fun!