Teens Saves Kids From Runaway Boat

July 8, 2024 6:51AM EDT
Source: YouTube

It was like an action stunt from a movie…but it was real life for 17-year-old Brady Procon.

In Gilford, New Hampshire, a sailing lesson on Lake Winnepesaukee went sideways when a sailing instructor was thrown from his boat. The instructor was going to use a tennis ball to demonstrate how to turn, but when reaching for the ball, a student’s boat tipped over and the mast hit the instructor’s throttle throwing him overboard.

That’s when Procon’s dad spotted it, and he joined neighbor, Justin King, on a jet ski to chase the boat. When they close enough, Procon jumped into the boat and took control! He told local news he didn’t think about it at the time, but now seeing video he admits it was a little scary!

Procon leaves for the Navy in the fall.

 

MORE HERE

