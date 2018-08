We’re giving away Justin Timberlake tickets to see him in Lexington all next week…so why not LOL at teens reacting to ‘NSync videos?

Some favorite quotes:

“They said they were on their knees….then they ACTUALLY GOT ON THEIR KNEES!!!”

“DANNNGGG! THEIR CHOREO IS SOOOO GOOD!!!”

“He’s wearing a beanie with ski goggles on it…HE’S INDOORS. I LOVE THE 90s!!”

“Woah…you kinda caught me off guard with that hip thrust…”

“I thought they were like from the 80s or 70s…”

“JOEY FATONE! IT’S JOEY FATONE!!”