Teens Are Dressing Up Like Grannies Wearing Masks To Buy Booze On Tik Tok
Well that’s not how the masks are supposed to be used…
The latest prank trending on Tik Tok is teens dressing up as grannies wearing masks trying to buy alcohol. Now it’s hard to tell if they are doing it for real, or doing it just to create video content on TikTok. But either way…probably shouldn’t.
This video has over 445,000 views (BUT DON’T TURN THE SOUND ON BECAUSE IT’S WAYYYYY NSFW). While the authenticity of the videos are not known, many of them have been taken down leading many to believe the videos are legit.
