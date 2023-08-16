99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Teenager Gets Nursing Degree Before Her Driver’s License

August 16, 2023 10:16AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Wow! Recent Arizona State University graduate Elliana Tenenbaum is pretty impressive because she enrolled in an accelerated nursing program when she was 15 and finished it one year later to get her bachelor’s of science in nursing. So that means she got her nursing degree before she got her driver’s license!!

Her dad is a doctor so it’s not a stretch that the medical field was a calling for her. He said at 14, she was studying for classes he took in his 20s! She’s been applying for jobs but will have to catch a ride until she gets that license if she’s hired!

