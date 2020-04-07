Teen Vogue Hosting Virtual Prom And Graduation Ceremony
party dresses, purple, deep pink, african american, teens, cropped, horizontal, white background, bare shoulders,
Teen Vogue is planning on offering two free virtual activities…prom in mid-May and commencement ceremony in early June. The Teen Vogue Virtual Prom will take place on May 16, bringing high schools together over Zoom to dance to a customized playlist and with special backdrops. There are supposed to be appearances from TikTok stars and celebrities, who will make cameos throughout the dance.
https://twitter.com/TeenVogue/status/1246059998532308995?s=20
Leading up to the big night, Teen Vogue will also cross-market the experience with a prom committee and dish out styling advice and dance tips with an Instagram Live series. In early June, Teen Vogue will also produce a programmed virtual commencement to feature inspiring speeches from preselected valedictorians, industry leaders and celebrities to once again bring graduating seniors together online.
MORE HERE