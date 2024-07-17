99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Teen Schools The Internet On How To Handle A Rude Customer

July 17, 2024 8:48AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kaeley and Victoria are teens who work at Keke’s Snow Balls in Willis, Texas, and are giving the Internet a lesson in how to handle a rude customer. A woman can be seen on their surveillance camera coming to window claiming her daughter never got her order and wanted a refund of $6. After getting her refund, the customer called 17-year-old Kaeley  a “B***h”. Kaeley had the perfect response!

More about:
Inside Edition
Keke's Snow Balls
rude customer
teen response

POPULAR POSTS

1

Viral: Deli Manager Celebrates Honor Roll Student
2

Celebrating "Em-Merica" 4th of July Weekend
3

MrBeast Builds 100 Houses To Give Away
4

Katy Perry Shows Off Ripped Physique
5

Teens Saves Kids From Runaway Boat

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE