Teen Schools The Internet On How To Handle A Rude Customer

Source: YouTube

Kaeley and Victoria are teens who work at Keke’s Snow Balls in Willis, Texas, and are giving the Internet a lesson in how to handle a rude customer. A woman can be seen on their surveillance camera coming to window claiming her daughter never got her order and wanted a refund of $6. After getting her refund, the customer called 17-year-old Kaeley a “B***h”. Kaeley had the perfect response!