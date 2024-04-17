99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Teen Saves Neighbor’s Dog From House Fire

April 17, 2024 6:00AM EDT
 A fire broke out between two homes in Seminole County, Florida, believed to be started by a downed power line, and a teen became a hero. 16-year-old neighbor Alexis Falcon rushed to help, risking his life to help save dogs trapped inside one of the houses. “I could only imagine that I would be praying that someone would have guts to do what I did and go in there, get my dog” . 

The dog owner had never met Alexis before but now says he’s a friend for life!

