Teen Photographs Ghost! Troy photographed a ‘ghost’ in his truck! Do you believe it? Troy says spirits have always been attracted to him, but this happened after he photographed what looks like the ghost of a drowned boy in the front seat of his truck. Spooky!! GhostHalloweentruck SHARE RELATED CONTENT Live at Field of Screams When a Baby Has Seen All 50 States Before You<< Your Heart Will Explode With Happiness Watching This Daddy And Daughter Lip Sync Scare The Poo Outta You Bidet A Day Giveaway! Proposal on Mountain Leads to Getting Lost! T-Pain And Delta’s Twitter Beef Is FANTASTIC