      Weather Alert

Teen “Jeopardy” Champ Raised Over $200,000 for Cancer Research in Honor of Alex Trebek

Jan 17, 2020 @ 8:59am

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

A teen “Jeopardy” champ named Avi Gupta donated $10,000 of his winnings to help research pancreatic cancer in honor of Alex Trebek.  And in less than three months, it’s inspired other people to donate an additional 200 GRAND.

Back in June, a kid from Oregon named Avi Gupta won the “Teen Tournament,” and took home $100,000.

Then in November, he donated $10,000 of it to a hospital in Portland to help fund cancer research.  Specifically pancreatic cancer in honor of Alex Trebek, who’s currently fighting it.

When he made the donation, he hoped it would inspire other people to pitch in.  And it turns out that plan worked in a very big way.

This week, he revealed that in less than three months, random people have donated over 200 GRAND to the hospital’s pancreatic cancer center.

TAGS
Alex Trebek cancer research feel good Jeopardy
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE