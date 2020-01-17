Teen “Jeopardy” Champ Raised Over $200,000 for Cancer Research in Honor of Alex Trebek
We’re not crying, you’re crying.
A teen “Jeopardy” champ named Avi Gupta donated $10,000 of his winnings to help research pancreatic cancer in honor of Alex Trebek. And in less than three months, it’s inspired other people to donate an additional 200 GRAND.
Back in June, a kid from Oregon named Avi Gupta won the “Teen Tournament,” and took home $100,000.
Then in November, he donated $10,000 of it to a hospital in Portland to help fund cancer research. Specifically pancreatic cancer in honor of Alex Trebek, who’s currently fighting it.
When he made the donation, he hoped it would inspire other people to pitch in. And it turns out that plan worked in a very big way.
This week, he revealed that in less than three months, random people have donated over 200 GRAND to the hospital’s pancreatic cancer center.