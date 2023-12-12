99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Teen Comes Back From Medically Induced Coma To Be A College Grad

December 12, 2023 6:00AM EST
Graduating from college is always a big deal, but it was an even bigger deal for Blake Cox when he got his degree from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Texas.

A few years ago, he almost didn’t graduate high school when he started having debilitating headaches and blurry vision at 17 years old. Come to find out he had a congenital condition called Arteriovenous fistula, and doctors weren’t sure he’d survive.

After many stints in the hospital and being put in a medically induced coma at home point,  Blake is stronger than ever five years later!

