Teddy Bridgewater Calling On NFL Players To Be Better Role Models

Former U of L Cardinal star and Miami Dolphin quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, is sending a message to his fellow NFL players…stop pretending to be “gangsta” and be better role models.
Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be “gangsta” and start acting like role models. https://t.co/SDUrNRua5U
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2022
He’s calling out players who act differently when they reach the top level.
Bridgewater graduated from U of L in 2013, and his message to kids is that they can “play ball, go to school, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you.” And he doesn’t just talk the talk…he walks the walk. He’s regularly been back to support the youth and charities in Louisville and the city he grew up in.