Teddy Bridgewater Calling On NFL Players To Be Better Role Models

Jul 20, 2022 @ 6:42am

Former U of L Cardinal star and Miami Dolphin quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, is sending a message to his fellow NFL players…stop pretending to be “gangsta” and be better role models.

 

He’s calling out players who act differently when they reach the top level.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o)

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s gangsta,” “You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree.” “So, don’t wait until you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do.”

Bridgewater graduated from U of L in 2013, and his message to kids is that they can “play ball, go to school, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you.”  And he doesn’t just talk the talk…he walks the walk. He’s regularly been back to support the youth and charities in Louisville and the city he grew up in.

