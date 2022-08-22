Tearful Call To Mom: “I Made It To The Majors”

Try not to cry watching this….Wynton Bernard spent 10 years playing in the minor leagues before finally getting the news he was getting called up to the majors! Both broke down in tears!

And it gets better…he got his first hit playing for the Colorado Rockies (at first called out, but the review showed he was clearly safe!!)…and he makes it around to score!! His proud mom and family in the stands going nuts!

And he ended becoming the oldest player to get a hit and steal a base in his debut since Joe Delahanty in September of 1907!