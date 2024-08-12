99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Team USA Women and Men’s Basketball Teams Win Gold

August 11, 2024 8:05PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Team USA’s Men’s Basketball team won their fifth straight gold medal after defeating France in the final game, 98-87. Steph Curry led scoring with 24 points. Kevin Durant earned his fourth gold medal tying Carmello Anthony for the most in history in the sport.

The women of Team USA also beat France in the finals to earn their 8th straight gold medal in a nailbiter!  They won by one point…67-66! They shot two free throws giving them a 3-point lead, but then France nails a last second shot that was almost a 3-pointer. Her foot was on the line, making it only 2 points giving USA the win!

