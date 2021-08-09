      Weather Alert

Team USA Wins Overall Medal Count And Most Gold In Tokyo

Aug 9, 2021 @ 8:02am

Team USA got off to a slow start during the Tokyo Summer Olympics, competing in 5 of the 7 available events on the first day, but winning zero medals. That marked the United States’ worst start to the Summer Games since the 1972 Munich Games.

But the U.S. has a long history of winning big at the Summer Games, and this year ultimately turned out to be no exception. As the Olympics came to a close on Sunday, the U.S. finished with a total of 113 medals, more than any other country, as well as 39 golds, just narrowly beating out China’s 38 gold medals. China trailed not too far behind in the overall medal count with a total of 88. The Russian Olympic Committee followed in third with 71 medals, and host country Japan has 58.

Team USA previously made history in 2016, picking up a record-breaking 121 medals — and finishing at the top of the overall medal chart for the sixth consecutive Games.

 

TAGS
Gold medals Olympics Team USA Tokyo
POPULAR POSTS
cake batter
E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Cake Mix?
IKEA Released a Meatball-Scented Candle
We May Have A New Jeopardy Host
Woman Sues McDonald's Because Their Ad Made Her Break Her Lent Promise
See Camila Cabello As "Cinderella" In New Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On