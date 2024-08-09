99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Team USA Gymnastics Coach Defends Jordan Chiles’ Controversial Bronze

August 9, 2024 7:49AM EDT
A heartbreaking score change for Romania’s Ana Barbosu in the women’s floor final led to Team USA’s Jordan Chiles getting her first individual medal with the bronze. The change came after US coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi submitted an inquiry into a move judges didn’t give Chiles full credit for in her routine.  Upon review, the judges agreed she completed it which raised her difficulty score enough to bump Barbosu from the podium.

Canqueteau-Landi explained this on social media to dispel the opinion Chiles cheated. “Jordan won this bronze medal and didn’t steal anything from anyone. I simply did my job and fought for my athlete.” She concedes it is heartbreaking for Barbosu, “but it is the sport.” Romania’s Prime Minister has said he is boycotting closing ceremonies over the decision.

