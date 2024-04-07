99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Teachers Run A Hilarious Inflatable Costume Race In The Snow

April 7, 2024 6:02PM EDT
A bunch of teachers at a Canadian school race around a snowy track dressed in hilarious inflatable costumes…the winner looked like one of those rubber chicken noise makers. They wipe out right before the finish line and crawl across, just beating a cow that looked like they couldn’t see out of the costume. There was a dinosaur, a clown walking on his hands, Gizmo the Gremlin and more.

Super cute!

