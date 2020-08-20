Teachers Release Special Version of “What’s Poppin”
WAVE 3: Two teachers dropped a music video to get students ready for an unprecedented year. (Source: overstreetmediaservices)
Welcome back to school!
This is awesome! Two teachers from Georgia released a version of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” and it SLAPS!
Teachers Callie Evans and Audri Williams from Monroe High School in Albany, GA each did a version welcoming students back to school this year.
In her Instagram post Ms Williams says: “We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up 🔥 What’s poppin’?! 😏 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!”
Jack himself even surprised the teachers on Good Morning America! He let them know how much teachers meant to him and even gave them each $1000 to spend however they want!! WOW!
Teachers aren’t paid enough to be this awesome! Way to go!