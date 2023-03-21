Teacher Offers Free Haircuts In Her Classroom
Really good teachers pay attention to the little things about her students. And that’s what Western High School teacher Cicily Bullard did when she noticed a student was too embarrassed to take his hoodie off because of his hair. So she put a post out on Facebook a few weeks ago asking for a barber to volunteer their services, and launched the “In the Cut” initiative to boost confidence.
Her friend Ro answered the call: “We want to help these kids, so if I got to come everyday to give you a haircut so you feel good and confident that’s what I’m going to do.” It started with a few students and has grown to 10 kids wanting a cut. Many students live in poverty and go months without a cut. They have more confidence, which affects their participation in class.
Any student who needs a haircut can head to Bullard’s class in room 228 every Friday during 5th period.