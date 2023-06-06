99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Teacher And Coach Greeted At Hospital After Final Chemo Treatment

June 6, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube

A high school teacher and Varsity baseball coach in Saginaw, Michigan was leaving a medical center after his 12th and final round of chemotherapy only to find a huge group of supporters clapping and cheering for him! Family, friends, his baseball team all in uniform and so many others greeted Brendan Harrison as he exited the medical center where he was being treated for colon cancer.

