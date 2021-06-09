      Weather Alert

TBS Announces Final Guests to Say Goodbye to Conan O’Brien After His 28 Year Run on TV

Jun 9, 2021 @ 6:40am

Conan is coming to an end soon on June 24th after a 28-year-run on TV, and he’s leaving TBS with a load of star power.

The final batch of guests for his late-night talk show has been announced and they include the likes of Mila Kunis, jack black, Patton Oswalt, J.B. Smoove. Dana Carvey, and more.

Conan O’Brien announced last year that his show would be coming to an end this year with the network announcing the final show would happen on June 24.

Conan isn’t going into the sunset though, the host will have a new series coming to HBO Max.

