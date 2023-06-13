Taylor Swift’s Tour Is Boosting The Economy By The Billions

Source: YouTube

It might cost an arm and a leg to get in to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but it’s translating into big bucks for the cities she’s stopping in. Analysts expect the road trip to generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending in the U.S. alone. In addition to shelling out $11 million to $12 million in ticket sales per concert — Swifties are spending an average of $1,300 to go with travel, hotel and buying that perfect outfit.

During her three nights in Chicago, the city’s average hotel occupancy hit 96.8% for an all-time record. But how much is Taylor making from the tour? She is estimated to make $10 million per concert. But she has been pumping some of that into donations to food banks in cities where she’s performing.

Speaking of those high ticket prices, three Swifties banded together to start a ticket resell site to cut out the scalpers and give fans a chance to buy tickets at face value. And they’ve helped MANY people!