Taylor Swift’s Old Apartment Is Available To Rent

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Imagine living in the same place Taylor Swift once wrote a song about… You remember “Cornelia Street” from her Lover album, right? She used to have an apartment there with a sick view of Manhattan. She doesn’t like there anymore, but YOU could.

You might have to go in with, like, A LOT of your friends because according to People, this place goes for $45,000 a month in rent.

SHEESH!

It’s a 5,400-square-foot four-story townhome with an elevator, its own pool, and a gorgeous patio. People estimates Taylor was paying $38,000 per month to rent the place.

Right now it’s being used a furniture showroom.

Peep the pics here!