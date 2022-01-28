      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift’s NYC Home Got Hit By A Car

Jan 28, 2022 @ 6:31am
A guy was arrested early Thursday morning after cops say he crashed his car into her NYC building. The first no-no was driving the wrong way down the street, then he reversed and hit the building and a fire hydrant.

Then, he got out and tried to rip the intercom off the wall mumbling about Taylor. Somebody called the cops and they say he was drunk.  No word on if Taylor was home at the time.

 

TAGS
Apartment building hit NYC Taylor Swift TMZ
