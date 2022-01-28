Weather Alert
All The Hits
Listen
Listen Live
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Julian
Lo
Erik Zachary
Sarah Jordan
PK
Alex Angelo
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
TikTok
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Featured
Trending
Taylor Swift’s NYC Home Got Hit By A Car
Jan 28, 2022 @ 6:31am
A guy was arrested early Thursday morning after cops say he crashed his car into her NYC building. The first no-no was driving the wrong way down the street, then he reversed and hit the building and a fire hydrant.
Then, he got out and tried to rip the intercom off the wall mumbling about Taylor. Somebody called the cops and they say he was drunk. No word on if Taylor was home at the time.
TAGS
Apartment
building
hit
NYC
Taylor Swift
TMZ
POPULAR POSTS
Audi Gives 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant A Car After Losing Due To 'Technicality'
Nick Jonas Is A Dad!
Mila Kunis And Demi Moore Have "So Much In Common" In Hilarious New Ad
Andrew Garfield Had To Lie For TWO YEARS About Being In "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
"A Christmas Story" Sequel Is Coming With Original 'Ralphie' Peter Billingsley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Laugh You Lose: Nobody Wants To Go To That Club
Kelly has a one-game lead in the series….can Ben tie …
Bengals Fan Saves A Raiders Fan’s Life
A Cincinnati Bengals fan was in the right place at …
This Software Engineer From Michigan Had To Pinch Hit On BROADWAY
A software engineer from Michigan ended up on Broadway starring …
The American Red Cross Is Offering A Chance To Go To That Really Big Football Game
In response to a national blood shortage, the American Red …
Missed Connections: Origami Laundry And Boom Lifts
The search for love takes us to the dark corners …
Listen
Listen Live
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Julian
Lo
Erik Zachary
Sarah Jordan
PK
Alex Angelo
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On