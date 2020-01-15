      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary is coming out sooner than we expected.

Jan 15, 2020 @ 3:38pm
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Are you ready for it?  Taylor Swift Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” premiering on January 31st.  In November Taylor announced the documentary was in motion before her 2019 AMA performance.  The documentary follows the 30-year-old pop stars record-breaking career as well as her life as she finds her voice as a singer-songwriter.

 

Click here to read more.

TAGS
Documentary Netflix Taylor Swift
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE