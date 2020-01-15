Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary is coming out sooner than we expected.
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” premiering on January 31st. In November Taylor announced the documentary was in motion before her 2019 AMA performance. The documentary follows the 30-year-old pop stars record-breaking career as well as her life as she finds her voice as a singer-songwriter.
