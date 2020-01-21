Taylor Swift’s Mom Has A Brain Tumor
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 19: Honoree Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Milestone Award from Andrea Swift onstage during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for dcp)
In an interview with Variety, Taylor Swift revealed that her mother is going through some serious health challenges.
While Andrea Swift was undergoing chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer, doctors discovered a brain tumor.
Swift said, “the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”
The diagnosis is part of the reason Swift’s upcoming tour will be limited. Her stops in Los Angeles and Boston plus select European dates all wrap around her mother’s health. Swift said, “We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”