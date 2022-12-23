Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Sells Six Million In Just 8 Weeks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Midnights has made Taylor Swift a lot of money.

Some albums take years to sell a couple of million copies, but she has managed to sell three times that many in two months. Taylor Swift has broken yet another record by selling an incredible six million album equivalent units of Midnights in just eight weeks — with three million of those sales in the U.S. alone.

The achievement makes her the only artist ever to have five albums that sold over one million units during release week, with Midnights totaling almost 1.6 million in its debut week – and the first record to sell over one million physical albums since 2015.

“Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular!” said Republic Records Founder and CEO Monte Lipman in a statement. “With more than two dozen historic milestones set by Midnights, it’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business. These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation.”

