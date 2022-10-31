Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Debuts At Number One

You could have probably guessed that Taylor Swift’s latest album would debut on the Billboard 200 at #1 right? It’s her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, and had the biggest week for any album in nearly 7 years. It launched with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending October 27th, according to Luminate. The last album to tally a larger week was the debut of Adele’s 25, when it bowed with 3.482 million units (December 12, 2015-dated chart).

Swift now ties Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums among women. She’s also the sixth act with more than 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 since the chart began publishing weekly in 1956.