Taylor Swift’s Latest Lyrics Decoded!

April 19, 2024 8:34AM EDT
Source: YouTube

“The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift is out today.  This is her 11th album.  Her guests are Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

 

Taylor also surprised fans by posting: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. “Tortured Poets Department” kind of feels like the Taylor Swift-est Taylor Swift record ever.

And it feels like she’s taking shots at more than just her exes, Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy!

 

 

More about:
clues
Joe Alwyn
Kim Kardashian
Matty Healy
Taylor Swift
The Tortured Poets Department

