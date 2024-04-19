Taylor Swift’s Latest Lyrics Decoded!

Source: YouTube

“The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift is out today. This is her 11th album. Her guests are Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and… pic.twitter.com/41OObGyJDW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024

Taylor also surprised fans by posting: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. “Tortured Poets Department” kind of feels like the Taylor Swift-est Taylor Swift record ever.

And it feels like she’s taking shots at more than just her exes, Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy!