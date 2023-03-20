Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Setlist Has 44 Songs

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift has a seemingly endless supply of music to perform for her Eras Tour, but based on the opening night in Glendale, Arizona (aka Swift City) (aka Erazona), she was able to whittle it down to a 44-song setlist. Her set lasts over three hours and according to multiple sources, she doesn’t take breaks. WHEW! She dons a lot of costume changes during the show with no shortage of sparkle.

Per USA Today, her setlist goes like this: