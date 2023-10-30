Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Made Her A Billionaire

Source: YouTube

Probably not surprising but according to Bloomberg News analysis, Taylor Swift’s net worth is now at the $1.1 billion mark thanks to her huge Eras Tour. Figures show her 53 U.S. concerts this year brought in $700 million in ticket sales and added $4.3 billion to the country’s GDP. (That’s just the US, not counting international shows or the Eras Tour concert film).

Bloomberg is giving Swift a billionaire label based on “assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures,” meaning her actual net worth is likely a lot higher. To add to her streak, Taylor’s latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), dropped Friday, and she quickly became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history. It’s also Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.