Taylor Swift’s Dad Fought A Burglar In His House
Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, has a $4 million penthouse with security in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Somehow, a career criminal managed to sneak in and climb 13 flights of stairs in the emergency stairwell to try to rob the place. The problem was that Scott came home and found him. There was a struggle but the guy got away. He was caught on camera, though.
The guy’s arrest history goes back years. Some prior arrests include domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment.
There is a warrant out for the burglar’s arrest.
