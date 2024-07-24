Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend’s Obnoxious Ring Tone?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Yes, we’re talking about Travis Kelce!

We’re just playing! Travis Kelce deserves all the respect in the world. Nowadays, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has no excuse for missing a call. On Tuesday (July 23), Kelce’s podcast “New Heights” aired a 2015 video of him sitting down for a section regarding the NFL’s top-100 players list.

Kelce’s phone rang during the conversation, revealing his ringtone is a sobbing infant and screaming goat. Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, told X that Kelce still had that ringtone.

That man still has that ringtone lol 😂 https://t.co/7IMcowi03N — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 23, 2024

Swifties sounded off in the video’s comments, sharing their sympathy for Taylor having to hear Travis’ ringtone. Fans identified the tone as R2-D2 from Star Wars.

By the way, on Sunday, Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs reported to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, to begin their quest for a third Super Bowl title. The Chiefs will play the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 10 to start their three-game preseason.

Did you ever have a ringtone? What was it?