Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend’s Obnoxious Ring Tone?
Yes, we’re talking about Travis Kelce!
We’re just playing! Travis Kelce deserves all the respect in the world. Nowadays, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has no excuse for missing a call. On Tuesday (July 23), Kelce’s podcast “New Heights” aired a 2015 video of him sitting down for a section regarding the NFL’s top-100 players list.
Kelce’s phone rang during the conversation, revealing his ringtone is a sobbing infant and screaming goat. Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, told X that Kelce still had that ringtone.
That man still has that ringtone lol 😂 https://t.co/7IMcowi03N
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 23, 2024
Swifties sounded off in the video’s comments, sharing their sympathy for Taylor having to hear Travis’ ringtone. Fans identified the tone as R2-D2 from Star Wars.
By the way, on Sunday, Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs reported to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, to begin their quest for a third Super Bowl title. The Chiefs will play the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 10 to start their three-game preseason.
Did you ever have a ringtone? What was it?