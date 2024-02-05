99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Wins 13th Grammy and Announces Next Album

February 4, 2024 11:00PM EST
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift channeled some old Hollywood glam (complete with a guy that had to arrange her long gown JUST RIGHT for the photos LOL).

Fans believed the look was giving out major “Reputation” vibes which could be her next rerelease, but they also noticed the clock choker set at midnight, a nod to her 2022 album “Midnights” which is up for several awards. She also changed her profile picture on socials to black and white, just hours before the Grammys, and her website displayed an error message which has historically been an “Easter Egg”.

Turns out they were on point! Taylor won her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and announced her NEW album will be out in April! The Tortured Poets Department drops April 19th!

 

Celine Dion shocked the crowd by presenting Album of the Year…which, of course, went to Taylor!

 

