Taylor Swift To Thank For Boom In Friendship Bracelets

August 9, 2023 10:34AM EDT
Michaels Stores and Etsy shops are getting a big boost thanks to Swifties flocking there for supplies to make Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets. One of the big things happening at Eras Tour stops is Swifties swapping handmade beaded bracelets inspired by Taylor songs and lyrics. In particular, the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from Midnights: “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid.”

John Gehre, the chief merchandising officer of Michaels Stores, told USA Today that sales in jewelry and jewelry-making kits are up 40%. But that goes up 300% in the days leading up to the concert in the cities the tour comes to. An Oklahoma City mom named Jamie Tompkins told CNN that she has already sold over 5,000 Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets from her Etsy shop this summer, totaling about $16,000 in sales.

