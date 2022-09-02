Taylor Swift To Host Screening of ‘All Too Well’ Short Film at Toronto International Film Festival

If you happen to be in Toronto, Canada, you just might run into Taylor Swift! (books flight to Canada)

Taylor will host a screening of her short film All Too Well: The Short Film at the Toronto International Film Festival. It goes down on September 9th.

After the screening she will talk about filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music. There will be tickets available to the public and they go on sale Sept 5th. If you purchase a premium ticket, you can attend the conversation with Taylor Swift afterwards! OMG!