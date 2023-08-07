Taylor Swift Thought to be Making ‘Eras Tour’ Documentary

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 18: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

A Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Documentary?

If you’re one of the many people who couldn’t get tickets to Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour, you might be able to experience the spectacle in a new documentary. The singer has noticeably had extensive camera crews at nearly all of her stops on the tour thus far, and is thought to have an as-yet-unannounced documentary or concert film in the works. Thus far, Swift apparently hasn’t addressed the cameras during any of her concerts.

Taylor Swift is reportedly filming her “The Eras Tour” to release as a documentary in theaters. pic.twitter.com/TL9lv4ahq6 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 4, 2023

Her last documentary, Miss Americana, was released on Netflix back in 2020. It followed Swift over several years, revealing intimate details of her life along with onstage concert footage. She has also released documentaries of other concerts, including 2015′s 1989 World Tour, 2018′s Reputation Stadium Tour, and 2020′s City Of Lover, (showcasing a special Paris concert).

