Taylor Swift told her fans during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday about how the meaning of her album “Reputation” kind of morphed.

She said, “I think there was a bit of a bait-and-switch that happened with this album when we put out ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and we’re like, ‘Guys, this album is gonna be one thing.’ And then the album came out. It’s legitimately an album about finding love throughout all the noise.”

MORE VIDEO HERE

MORE HERE