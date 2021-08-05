      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Teases ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ With Cryptic Video

Aug 5, 2021 @ 2:34pm
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Taylor Swift with her Grammy for winning Album of the Year on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift sent her Swifties into a tizzy with a cryptic message.

One person wrote, luckily I have no plans today. Meaning, they have nothing but time to spend deciphering the coded message. Swifties said it was really a crossword puzzle and figured out that it was a combination of song titles and names of artists featured on ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version)

Fans figured out Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton are all featured on the album.

Meanwhile, us:

Did you try to decipher her code?

