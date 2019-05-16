Taylor Swift Talks Ex-Boyfriend Regret, Avengers…And Left An Easter Egg In Ellen Interview

Taylor Swift made her first appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in four years yesterday, and covered a lot of ground.

Swift confirmed that her seventh studio album is completed — unless she writes something else and puts it on there as well. She even divulged to DeGeneres that the French portion at the beginning of the “Me!” music video does, in fact, mean something. Swift even later admitted that she left an Easter egg during her interview with DeGeneres.

Along with the Easter egg mention, Swift spoke out about a popular fan theory that was shared online. “There were some fans that thought I had something to do with Avengers: Endgame, which I would have loved to been asked but I wasn’t asked to be in it at all,” she shared. “Because we had the single coming out the same day and I have a song that is called ‘Endgame,’ and so they were like ‘Oh my God, she’s going to defeat Thanos!’ I let everyone down.”

Another music bombshell? Swift announced that DeGeneres will supposedly be in her next music video.

Oh…and she talked about her ex, Joe Jonas, during “Ellen’s Burning Questions”. She regrets putting him on blast on Ellen’s Show in 2008. When asked what the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager, that came up. “Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show, that was too much,” Swift recalled. “I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy.”

Oh..she even kind of chimed in on that whole Twitter poll of do you wash your legs! She shaves every day!!

And Ellen shares all of Taylor’s visits over the years…