Taylor Swift Surprises Couple’s Engagement Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

Taylor Swift is a literal unicorn and made magic happen at a Los Angeles couples’ engagement party over the weekend!!

A man named Alex shot Taylor Swift an email and told her he wanted to surprise his fiance, Ross. Alex told his loved ones that he proposed to his fiance while listening to Taylor Swift’s song, “King of My Heart.”

He then completely had everyone shook when he turned and introduced the queen herself!!!!! She not only performed the couple’s favorite song, but also spent time with them during the party!

This is why she ROCKS and is a magical unicorn and we love her!

P.S.-We know what you’re thinking! HOW DID HE GET HER EMAIL!? He was actually in her music video “Shake it Off” and they’re friends!