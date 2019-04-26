Taylor Swift Surprised Fans In Nashville And Dropped More Clues

The frenzy centering around Taylor Swift’s cryptic countdown went into overdrive when Swifties figured out she was popping up at a butterfly mural she had commissioned in Nashville.

She told old fans she was so excited they put the clues together about the new music she’s dropping at midnight!

Comments