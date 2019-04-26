Taylor Swift Surprised Fans In Nashville And Dropped More Clues

The frenzy centering around Taylor Swift’s cryptic countdown went into overdrive when Swifties figured out she was popping up at a butterfly mural she had commissioned in Nashville.
She told old fans she was so excited they put the clues together about the new music she’s dropping at midnight!
WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song “ME!” featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out tonight at midnight eastern. In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube 🎥Click the link in my bio and I’ll meet you there a little later!! 😺
So… @kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills. Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕