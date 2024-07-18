Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested Ahead Of Germany Show

Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift in Gelsenkirchen during the Eras Tour, but thankfully an overzealous fan did not make it through the gates.

AP News reports that an American man who is stalking Taylor was detained outside her show and would be held in custody until her shows in that city were over.

Police said the man had made threats against Swift and her partner on social media. They said he had been detained following tips from organizers of the event.

On a more positive note, a new tradition seems to have come up at the Gelsenkirchen shows. Fans are waving along as one when Taylor performs “Betty” during the Folklore/Evermore section of the show: