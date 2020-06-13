Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against Confederate Monuments
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
As the statue of Jefferson Davis has been removed from Kentucky’s Capitol building, Taylor Swift has chimed in on other statues honoring “racist historical figures.” She took to Twitter, demanding the removal of Confederate monuments in her adopted home state of Tennessee.
In the 10-message thread, Taylor is particularly upset with officials vowing to replace the statue of newspaper editor Edward Carmack, which was torn down during recent protests.